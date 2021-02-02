Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 145 Recoveries, 33 New Cases

1 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Health authorities announced Monday the recovery of 145 patients and the record of 33 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, of those recovered 56 are in Luanda, 32 in Bié, 20 in Huambo, 15 in Zaire, 10 in Lunda Norte, 8 in Cabinda, 3 in Benguela and 1 in Cuando Cubango.

According to Franco Mufinda, 15 were diagnosed in Luanda, 10 in Cabinda, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Sul.

The new patients, 29 men and four women, have ages ranging from 22 to 83 years.

The country records 19,829 cases, with 466 deaths, 18,180 recovered and 1,183 active.

Of the active population, 6 are in critical condition, 10 severe, 93 moderate, 101 mild and 993 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 1,458 samples, with a rate of 2.5 percent.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, of those recovered 56 are in Luanda, 32 in Bié, 20 in Huambo, 15 in Zaire, 10 in Lunda Norte, 8 in Cabinda, 3 in Benguela and 1 in Cuando Cubango.

According to Franco Mufinda, 15 were diagnosed in Luanda, 10 in Cabinda, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Sul.

The new patients, 29 men and four women, have ages ranging from 22 to 83 years.

The country records 19,829 cases, with 466 deaths, 18,180 recovered and 1,183 active.

Of the active population, 6 are in critical condition, 10 severe, 93 moderate, 101 mild and 993 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 1,458 samples, with a rate of 2.5 percent.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.