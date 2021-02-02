Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 145 Recoveries, 33 New Cases

Luanda — Health authorities announced Monday the recovery of 145 patients and the record of 33 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, of those recovered 56 are in Luanda, 32 in Bié, 20 in Huambo, 15 in Zaire, 10 in Lunda Norte, 8 in Cabinda, 3 in Benguela and 1 in Cuando Cubango.

According to Franco Mufinda, 15 were diagnosed in Luanda, 10 in Cabinda, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Sul.

The new patients, 29 men and four women, have ages ranging from 22 to 83 years.

The country records 19,829 cases, with 466 deaths, 18,180 recovered and 1,183 active.

Of the active population, 6 are in critical condition, 10 severe, 93 moderate, 101 mild and 993 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 1,458 samples, with a rate of 2.5 percent.

