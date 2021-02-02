Africa: Statement of the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, On Libya

1 February 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat commends the United Nations-facilitated Libyan Dialogue Forum (LPDF) and the Libyan people as LPDF delegates begin to vote on 1-5 February 2021 in Geneva, for candidates to serve in a new interim government.

The Chairperson commends the transparent process of nomination for candidates to serve in a new unified interim government, which includes posts for the presidential council and the post of prime minister, expected to oversea national elections scheduled for 24 December 2021.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued commitment of the African Union to support and accompany the brotherly people of Libya in their road towards peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.

