Algeria: Coronavirus - First Batch of Astrazeneca Vaccine Arrives in Algiers

Algiers — The first batch, composed of 50,000 doses of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca, arrived in the early afternoon of Monday in the Houari-Boumediene International Airport (Algiers).

This batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine follows the batch of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, received Friday and ordered as part of Algeria strategy aimed at fighting the Covid-19 epidemic.

The vaccination campaign, to last throughout 2021 was symbolically kicked off Blida (50km west of Algiers), the first national cluster of the pandemic, which appeared over a year ago.