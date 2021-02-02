Algeria: Coronavirus - First Batch of Astrazeneca Vaccine Arrives in Algiers

1 February 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The first batch, composed of 50,000 doses of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca, arrived in the early afternoon of Monday in the Houari-Boumediene International Airport (Algiers).

This batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine follows the batch of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, received Friday and ordered as part of Algeria strategy aimed at fighting the Covid-19 epidemic.

The vaccination campaign, to last throughout 2021 was symbolically kicked off Blida (50km west of Algiers), the first national cluster of the pandemic, which appeared over a year ago.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.