Kenya: Oburu Asks Kenyatta to Support Odinga's Presidential Bid

East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Oginga has has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to support ODM leader Raila Odinga's bid for the presidency in 2022.

Mr Oginga, who is the elder brother of Mr Odinga, said the March 9, 2018 handshake was not tied to the 2022 election but added that the President Kenyatta's support would boost Mr Odinga's chances of succeeding him.

He was addressing reporters on the sidelines of the memorial service of his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga at Nyanza Golf Club, Kisumu, on Saturday.

"It is well and good if the President wants to support Mr Odinga for 2022, but it is also his democratic right to back a candidate of his choice," he said.

Mr Oginga likened the handshake between the duo as a continuation of what happened between their fathers, Kenya's first President Jomo Kenyatta and his first deputy Jaramogi Oginga.

"Kenya has realised relative calm and unity since the March 9, 2018 handshake and this is what drove the two leaders to come together," said the EALA legislature.

He pointed out that it is only Kenyans who will decide the most suitable candidate to take over the reins from President Kenyatta whose second and last term expires in August 2022.

"Mr Odinga does not just want power for himself but he has ideas on where to take this country further from where it is," he said.

The former Bondo MP stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is being spearheaded by the two leaders will transform the country and ensure more resources is allocated to the devolved units.

Mr Oburu while noting that the approval BBI signatures by IEBC now gives the 47 county assemblies time to analyse and deliberate on the contents of the document before making a final push to the National Assembly and finally a referendum.

"The amendments contained in the BBI is not about abolishing the 2010 constitution but making corrections on some parts. A constitution is not a static document and Kenyans are now able to make informed decisions after over 10 years," he stated.

He noted that the proposal to have counties get 35 per cent of the national revenue will ensure development at the grassroot levels.

Nation Media Group has partnered with Spectre International and other companies to mark Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Memorial Golf tournament that attracted hundreds of participants from the political and corporate sectors.

"We have decided as a family to organise the occasion outside our local church in Bondo to bring Kenyans from all walks of life," he said.