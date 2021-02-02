Kenyatta Focuses on Projects in Bid to Appease Mt Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening wound up his four-day working tour of his Mt Kenya backyard with a directive that all stalled development projects should be completed expeditiously.

He made the order at a meeting held with cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior civil servants at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

Principal secretaries were given the role of taking charge and inspecting development projects in the region.

Sources at the meeting, which was also attended by governors from Mt Kenya counties, said the leaders were asked to prioritise major projects that would help the Head of State to regain his political foothold by catalysing development.

Also targeted are economic sectors that directly impact locals including transport and imports.

Some of the major ongoing projects are the dualling of the Kenol-Sagana-Marua highway and the Mau Mau road; which cuts across the counties of Nyandarua, Murang'a and Nyeri.

"The Head of State called for collective responsibility in the implementation of government projects and programmes so as to ensure timely delivery," the source said.

Legacy projects

Mt Kenya region comprises Nyeri, Murang'a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties.

By having his ministers at the centre of formulating and driving government programmes, the President's message was largely construed to mean that he is keen on completing his legacy projects.

Leaders present were also asked to rally MCAs to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bill at the earliest opportunity.

MCAs representing 10 county assemblies from Central, who were hitherto averse to the referendum debate, vowed to pass it when it is tabled in their chambers.

Governors also promised the President that they would discourage divisive politics that could disrupt the peace and unity of the region.

Earlier on, a consultative meeting between the President, the clergy, and women leaders was called off at the last minute. State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the meeting had been postponed and that a new date and venue would be communicated.

At Ndathi village in Kieni, Mr Kenyatta launched the Last Mile Connectivity project, which he said would be extended to other parts of the country to ensure that more households are connected to electricity. He also promised that the Tagwa-Ndathi-Naromoru road will be tarmacked.

Hustler Nation movement

On Sunday, the President visited the Chaka multi-purpose market and promised traders it would be opened within the next one month.

"My message to the leadership of this country has been unity because without it there isn't much we can achieve," said Mr Kenyatta at Ndathi village. The President also rallied leaders to support him in endorsing the BBI constitutional amendments.

He said that the BBI will, among other benefits, unite the country, empower the youth, and ensure equitable distribution resources. He warned locals against being drawn into the "hustler narrative" fronted by his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Through his populist "Hustler Nation" movement that seeks to exploit the wide social and economic inequalities in Mt Kenya, Dr Ruto has portrayed both the BBI referendum and the 2022 election as a class battle between him and the dynasties -- a reference to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga whose fathers were post-independent Kenya's first president and vice-president respectively.

Local politicians loyal to Dr Ruto have also accused Mr Kenyatta's administration of neglecting the region.

"Do not be lied to with this hustler tales. Do not allow yourself to be divided because of false hopes," he said.

"The money our counties have been getting is not enough to do all the development work. That is why we are asking that you support the constitutional changes that bring in more resources to our region that are commensurate with our numbers," he said.