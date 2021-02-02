Congo-Kinshasa: World Bank Suspends School Funding in DR Congo Over Fraud

Pexels
Books
2 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kinshasa — The World Bank said Monday it was suspending a first tranche of USD100 million in a programme to fund free schools in the Democratic Republic of Congo over "fraud and corruption" in the country's education sector.

Directors at the development lender had signed off last year on USD800 million of funding for free primary schooling, a flagship project of President Felix Tshisekedi.

But in a report published in November, the DRC's Inspector General of Finances "revealed a number of shortcomings and alleged cases of fraud and corruption in connection with the use of public funds in the sector, as well as weaknesses in internal controls," the World Bank said in a statement.

"The disbursement scheduled for December is currently on hold, while the World Bank similarly exercises its own fiduciary responsibility," the institution added, saying it was "working closely with the Congolese authorities".

Fake invoices

In its report, the IGF said it found fake invoices, lists of teachers stuffed with fake names at non-existent schools, as well as the suspected embezzlement of 63 billion Congolese francs ($31 million).

Trade union sources told AFP that two senior civil servants in the education system singled out by the report, including the head of teachers' payroll, were in pre-trial detention.

"These two added large numbers of non-teachers to the payroll system on a regular basis," said Jean-Bosco Puna of the National Catholic Teachers' Union.

Tshisekedi's education push saw four million new pupils sign up during the 2019-20 academic year, although the coronavirus pandemic forced a pause in teaching for six months.

Schools and universities had to close for a second time in December after reopening two months before.

The free schools programme was estimated to cost USD2.6 billion when it was launched, more than one-third of the DRC's annual budget for 2021 -- even as other public goods like hospitals and roads are lacking.

Most of the DRC's 87 million people are under the age of 20.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.