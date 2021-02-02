Kenya: State Deploys Police as Public Prosecutor Readies Robbery, Assault Charges Against Sonko

Nairobi — A contingent of heavily armed police officers was deployed around the Kiambu Law Courts on Tuesday as former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was arraigned to answer to assault and robbery charges dating back to 2017.

According to the Police Charge Sheet, Sonko was to be charged, jointly with others, with at least seven counts of robbery with violence and five counts of assault .

Sonko spent the night at the Muthaiga Police Station after he was questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday.

The flamboyant former city county chief had presented himself to be questioned over his public utterances on the 2017 election chaos.

Sonko was summoned by the DCI detectives to record statements after Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho complained he had been wrongly accused as the planner and executor of the said chaos.