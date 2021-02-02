Kenya: CS Amina Orders Contractor Out of Wote Stadium Over Slow Progress

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has ordered the contractor working on the Wote Stadium out of the site over slow progress of work and has ordered the National Youth Service to take charge.

Amina toured the stadium on Tuesday accompanied by her Labour counterpart Simon Chelugui and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti where she expressed dissatisfaction with the work.

CS Amina was noted incompetence and slow work by the contractors, Nitram and Traaphes Enterprise Limited.

"I was here in June 2020 and the PS has been coming here very frequently and we have a fantastic briefing on this project. The contractor has always promised to achieve completion in the given timeline but it has never worked," CS Amina said as she inspected the facility.

She added; "For them it's like they are wasting their time being here because this work will never be done. We'd rather have them monitor projects that are moving."

The contractor is said to have only managed 35pc of the project with him being paid 45pc of the total money set aside for the completion of the project. The contractor has been on site since 2018.

The Government has set aside Sh350mn towards Wote stadium in Makueni.

"Coming to have discussions, discussions that can never be completed, results that can never be seen, commitments that will never be met but resources keep pouring in," an angered CS Amina further lamented.

The CS noted that all the recommendations forwarded to her office made basis for her recommendations to terminate the contract, saying that as a ministry they cannot rely on this contract anymore.

"From these recommendations we cannot rely on this contractor anymore and we do not want to restart the process so we are going to assign the project to the National Youth Service," she further emphasized.

According to prior projections, the Wote Stadium should have been completed by December 2020.