Kenya: CS Amina Orders Contractor Out of Wote Stadium Over Slow Progress

2 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has ordered the contractor working on the Wote Stadium out of the site over slow progress of work and has ordered the National Youth Service to take charge.

Amina toured the stadium on Tuesday accompanied by her Labour counterpart Simon Chelugui and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti where she expressed dissatisfaction with the work.

CS Amina was noted incompetence and slow work by the contractors, Nitram and Traaphes Enterprise Limited.

"I was here in June 2020 and the PS has been coming here very frequently and we have a fantastic briefing on this project. The contractor has always promised to achieve completion in the given timeline but it has never worked," CS Amina said as she inspected the facility.

She added; "For them it's like they are wasting their time being here because this work will never be done. We'd rather have them monitor projects that are moving."

The contractor is said to have only managed 35pc of the project with him being paid 45pc of the total money set aside for the completion of the project. The contractor has been on site since 2018.

The Government has set aside Sh350mn towards Wote stadium in Makueni.

"Coming to have discussions, discussions that can never be completed, results that can never be seen, commitments that will never be met but resources keep pouring in," an angered CS Amina further lamented.

The CS noted that all the recommendations forwarded to her office made basis for her recommendations to terminate the contract, saying that as a ministry they cannot rely on this contract anymore.

"From these recommendations we cannot rely on this contractor anymore and we do not want to restart the process so we are going to assign the project to the National Youth Service," she further emphasized.

According to prior projections, the Wote Stadium should have been completed by December 2020.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.