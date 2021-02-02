Malawi: Mchacha, Muhara, Vuwa Back in Court

Former cabinet ministers Charles Mchacha and former secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara are back in court over land issue.

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court is continuing hearing a case against Mchacha, Symon Vuwa Kaunda and two others.

Last month , Principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba quashed their corruption charges and softened bail conditions in case on land acquisition in Blantyre.

The other accused person is Bright Kumwembe, the Principal Secretary for Defence.

They were all arrested last year in connection with alleged illegal acquisition of government land by Mchacha.

However, since there was no consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charges which they were answering under Corrupt Practices Act fell out.

Nyimba ordered ACB to come up with new charges with consent from DPP.

The case may be adjourned as the presiding magistrate Nyimba remains in Covid-19 isolatioon.

However the court has maintained charges under the Penal Code against the four suspects.

Under the Penal Code, Mchacha was charged with the use of insulting language, while Muhara and Kumwembe were both charged with neglect of official duty.