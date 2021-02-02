Malawi: Southern Region Water Board Wants Luchenza Dam Back

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials from Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) say water problems at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo can only end if Luchenza dam project is revived.

MUST is facing acute shortages of water, threatening lives of thousands of students and workers at the institution.

SRWB officials say they are engaging donors for financial and technical support to revive the Luchenza dam in Thyolo.

This follows the abandonment of the project meant to alleviate water challenges at the Malawi University of Science and Technology-MUST and communities around the institution.

A recent visit by the SRWB Board discovered that the project was abandoned some years ago due to various reasons such as massive land encroachment by the local communities along the Chimvu River.

This is despite the government having already spent millions of kwacha towards the project.

