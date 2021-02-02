Namibia: Ongwediva Junior Council Donates to Northern Schools

Ongwediva — The junior council at Ongwediva on Friday donated sanitary pads, masks and sanitiser valued at over N$21 000 to five schools in the north.

Junior mayor Natasha Iipumbu said the sanitary pads will be distributed to underprivileged girls at Hashiyana, Ekwafo, Oupumako and Kandjengedi combined schools as well as the Joseph Mbangula and Omusheshe primary schools.

Iipumbu said with the donation, no girl child will miss school because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

"It is our duty to help one another. These girls are the future generation. We need to help our future doctors, nurses, pilots, leaders and engineers to attend lessons by donating sanitary towels," said Iipumbu.

She called on stakeholders and good Samaritans to donate sanitary pads to schools and communities to ensure that every girl child has access to sanitary pads.

On the covid-19 front, the junior mayor called on the nation to continue practising social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising in order to prevent the further curb of the virus.

Last year, the junior council donated uniforms; however, this year they saw it befitting to donate items geared towards ensuring that every child attends lessons comfortably and safely.

"Because when they attend lessons they contribute to the socio-economy of the country as more learners attend their lessons, the more educated our future generation is most likely to be. This will equal to more employment, less crime, improved living standards and a better Namibia," said Iipumbu.