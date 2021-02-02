Namibia: Ongwediva Junior Council Donates to Northern Schools

2 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — The junior council at Ongwediva on Friday donated sanitary pads, masks and sanitiser valued at over N$21 000 to five schools in the north.

Junior mayor Natasha Iipumbu said the sanitary pads will be distributed to underprivileged girls at Hashiyana, Ekwafo, Oupumako and Kandjengedi combined schools as well as the Joseph Mbangula and Omusheshe primary schools.

Iipumbu said with the donation, no girl child will miss school because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

"It is our duty to help one another. These girls are the future generation. We need to help our future doctors, nurses, pilots, leaders and engineers to attend lessons by donating sanitary towels," said Iipumbu.

She called on stakeholders and good Samaritans to donate sanitary pads to schools and communities to ensure that every girl child has access to sanitary pads.

On the covid-19 front, the junior mayor called on the nation to continue practising social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising in order to prevent the further curb of the virus.

Last year, the junior council donated uniforms; however, this year they saw it befitting to donate items geared towards ensuring that every child attends lessons comfortably and safely.

"Because when they attend lessons they contribute to the socio-economy of the country as more learners attend their lessons, the more educated our future generation is most likely to be. This will equal to more employment, less crime, improved living standards and a better Namibia," said Iipumbu.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
When Will UK Give Chagos Islands Back to the Mauritian People?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.