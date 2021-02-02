Namibia: Rape-Accused Father Breaks Down in Court

"I have never done something like this in my life," the Swakopmund father accused of raping his daughter (5) since January last year wailed while leaving the court yesterday morning.

His case was postponed to 29 March for further investigation.

The father's official bail application in December suffered a blow after his defence lawyer, Danie Kotze, abandoned the attempt when he learned his client may harm himself if released from police custody.

Instead of being granted or denied bail, the accused was remanded in custody and his next appearance was settled for yesterday.

Prosecutor Beata Mwahi yesterday, however, told magistrate Conchita Olivier during a very short session that the investigation has not been finalised, and suggested that the matter be postponed to 29 March to allow for further investigation.

Kotze agreed and Olivier set the date.

The accused then started sobbing.

Olivier suggested he consult his lawyer for further instructions and adjourned the matter, calling for order in the court as he wailed.

During the accused's bail application in December, he denied all allegations.

"We love each other. I love her with my whole life. We have a very good father-daughter relationship.

I would never think of hurting my own child; she is only five years old. She cannot even defend herself. I love her more than myself," he said, offering to take lie-detector tests.

