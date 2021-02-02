Nigeria: FCTA Partners AfDB to Urbanise Eight Satellite Towns

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it is collaborating with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to undertake urban improvement projects in eight FCT satellite towns of Jikwoyi, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Dutsen-Alhaji, Abaji, Orozo, Zuba, and Kwali.

FCT Minister of State Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu made this disclosure in Abuja during the 13th investiture of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, FCT Chapter.

Represented by the Director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Zalihau Ahmed, Aliyu expressed the desire of the Administration to providing increased budgetary allocation to support critical infrastructure development outside the city centre, notably roads and bridges, water supply and sanitation, primary healthcare and renewable energy solutions, amongst others.

"The onus is on us to continue to find solutions to the attendant multi-dimensional consequences of rapid urbanisation as we strive to provide liveable spaces both within and outside urban centres," she said.

The minister also charged members of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP) to tackle the attendant multi-dimensional consequences of rapid urbanisation in most cities across the country and partner the FCTA towards improving legislation on physical planning and urban development in support of the regeneration of Nigerian towns and cities.

"To the FCT Chapter of the NITP, this challenge is even more significant. We are witnessing the evolution of the territory at a breath-taking pace. While we appear to be grappling with finding solutions to the problems of the past, new ones are cropping up almost daily and we must, as a necessity, be in a position to anticipate future problems and seek solutions to them. This is the charge before the members of the Executive.

"The FCTA shall be looking forward to working with you to find innovative solutions that guarantee the right development balance between the city centre and the satellite towns and hinterlands. Something must be done urgently to address the challenges of urbanisation especially in the Federal Capital Territory," Aliyu said.

In his inaugural speech, the chairman, Mustapha Mubdiyu, assured members of the institute that steps would be taken to digitise all records and processes of the chapter in line with global standard, adding that a website design was already underway.

He further assured that his leadership would embark on capacity building and development for members especially in areas of best practices and standards.