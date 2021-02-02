Namibia: I'm Not Going Anywhere - Kambonde

ONIIPA mayor David Kambonde says Swapo's district executive committee at the town did not follow proper procedures when he was recalled from his position as mayor.

Kambonde was recalled from this position and suspended from Swapo last week.

He is accused of violating the party's code of conduct when he allegedly accepted a nomination for the position of mayor by an Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillor for Oniipa.

After accepting the mayoral position, Kambonde allegedly appointed the IPC councillor as a member of the town council's management committee.

This allegedly took place in December last year during the swearing in of political office bearers.

Kambonde, however, says he is not leaving the office, although he received a letter from Swapo's Oniipa district executive that he has been recalled as mayor.

"According to Swapo's constitution, the district executive committee does not have the power to suspend or recall a member.

"I am a member of the Oniipa district executive committee where I hold a position as treasurer. We do not have the power to recall or suspend . . . we can only make recommendations to the Oshikoto regional executives," he says.

Kambonde says despite the Oniipa district executive's letter, he regards himself as the mayor of the town.

"I believe I am still the mayor," he says.

The letter, dated 23 January, read as follows: "We, the Swapo party district executives, hereby refer you to the letter dated 6 December 2020 on your alleged violation of the party's code of conduct, rule 16.5 and 16.7m, respectively.

"For the above-mentioned violation you are hereby recalled by Oniipa district executive committee as a councillor, and subsequently as Swapo treasurer with immediate effect."

The letter was also shared with Junias Jacob, the Oniipa Town Council's chief executive officer, Armas Amukwiyu, coordinator for the Oshikoto region, and Sophia Shaningwa, Swapo's secretary general.

Shaningwa last week refused to comment on the matter, referring The Namibian to Oniipa district executives.

Oniipa district coordinator Vilho Nuunyango said the decision to recall Kambonde was taken at a district executive meeting which Kambonde was invited to, but did not attend.

"If he feels the district does not have a mandate to recall him, he should have responded to letters written to him . . . instead of responding in the media," Nuunyango says.

IPC spokesperson for the northern regions Eino Heelu says his party's councillor appointed Kambonde because they believe he is competent.

"It's up to Swapo to recall their member, but they should not drag our name into their issues. We believe in good governance," Heelu says.