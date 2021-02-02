Namibia: Eos Capital to Buy Into Erongo Med

Private equity firm Eos Capital has announced it is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Erongo Medical Group (Pty) Ltd - the owners of the Welwitschia Hospital at Walvis Bay.

The transaction will cost several millions, and the deal is expected to be closed next week.

The Namibian understands that the price and shareholding are yet to be made public.

Erongo Medical Group (EMG) does not only run the Welwitschia Hospital, but also has Erongo Radiology, Ongwediva Medipark, and Medixx Occupational Health Services under its wings.

Matthias Braune, EMG's chief executive officer, says his company is excited to have Eos Capital as a partner, and it will be good to see them adding value by providing strategic and transaction advisory support to enable the group to grow organically and inorganically - thereby building a scaled regional healthcare company.

Ekkehard Friedrich, an Eos Capital partner leading the transaction, says his company is looking forward to building on this foundation and strengthening the healthcare sector in Namibia.

The country's health sector over the years has emerged as one of the investment areas attracting private capital.

Public health has been a struggle, however.

EMG is a Namibian Walvis Bay-based private healthcare group, which started out as a radiology centre at Walvis Bay in 1998.

It has since branched out to own the Welwitschia Hospital and has interests in several other healthcare entities.