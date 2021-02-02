Namibia: Charges Pile Up for Stepdad Accused of Crime Spree

A man who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly hacking his 11-year-old stepdaughter and her mother several times with a panga, has also been charged with rape, the police confirmed yesterday.

Omaheke police commander Commissioner Andreas Haingura said the 44-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victims, assaulted his wife with a panga before turning it against his stepdaughter who came to the aid of her mother. The incident occurred on Friday between 00h00 and 02h00 at Gobabis in the Omaheke region.

The regional commander said the young victim, who is still receiving medical attention in hospital, narrated that she was raped four times by the suspect in January, including the day of the incident and was threatened not to report the matter.

"It is alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally tied the victim's mouth with a cloth, undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her without her permission, while the mother went to the bush to relieve herself," said Haingura.

He added that thereafter the victim ran outside and met up with the mother, where the victim informed the mother of what had happened. Upon hearing what had happened, the mother decided to confront the suspect, leading to the near fatal attack.

"The suspect got aggressive and took a panga and hacked the victim's mother on the head, back and hand, and just as the young victim wanted to run out of the house the suspect grabbed and hacked her on the neck, back and on the right arm, which got shattered," the police commissioner added.

Haingura noted that the mother was discharged from hospital the same day while the daughter is in a stable condition, adding that no life was lost as reported in some local media.

He said the suspect has appeared in court and the case was postponed to 13 April for further investigations. He was remanded in custody.