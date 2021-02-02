Nigeria: South-East Govs Reiterate Ban On Open Grazing

South-east Governors have reiterated their ban on open grazing of cattle in the zone.

The chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi emphasised this yesterday during APC stakeholders meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki.

Umahi has also called for flushing out of all criminal elements from the forests in the south-east by security agencies.

Umahi also enjoined leaders to exhibit patriotism in their conduct to guarantee the unity of the country.

"We are living in a dangerous time; without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, it is very difficult to have a peaceful time"

"Governors of South East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the Security of the zone and unity of Nigeria, I read on paper where someone said he was giving Governors of South East seven days to ban open grazing; the Governors of south-east had banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South East, in each of states of the South East. We are managing ourselves well; what we discussed with the herdsmen is the system in place for a long time"

Umahi cautioned people of the zone against instigating crises in the country through the dissemination of fake videos alleging killing of Fulanis by IPOB in the South East.

"What our people must know is that security is not political; what is demanded of the leaders is to put up programmes that favours the people and foster national unity"

Umahi announced his support for the call to flush out criminal elements from forests across the nation to boost the security of the country.

"In our forests today, we have the kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals; anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk. When we say that people should move out of the forests, it is for their safety and security; so, I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests"

The governor used the occasion to officially inaugurate the APC Revalidation and Registration Committee and charged the Caretaker Committees to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

He thanked stakeholders of the party for attending the meeting and observing the COVID-19 protocol, insisting that the state remains APC.

"Let me thank our leaders for their commitment to the welfare of our party; Ebonyi State is complete and Ebonyi State is APC"

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Stanley Emegha said the meeting was convened to find a way of upgrading the membership of the party in the state and called on the stakeholders to support the exercise to fully reintegrate the State to the next level.