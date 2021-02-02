Namibia: Clothing Puts Food On the Table Where Music Fails

Many artists who have been hard hit by the impact of Covid-19 have turned to other means of generating an income - such as their own clothing lines.

One such brand is Leave The Past and Move On, which was established in November last year, and ranges from hoodies, to T-shirts, floppies and tops.

Fernandos Shikongo, known as 'Santos' from male kwaito, hip-hop and sambo trio Hugely Music, says the brand has played a major role in his financial stability.

"Sometimes I would go to the shebeen to sell my albums, but then the owner of the juke box is not around. While there, I would talk to the customers, and try to convince them to buy my [clothing] items. They would buy, and many are pleased with the message on the clothing. If no one supports my music, someone will support the brand," Shikongo says.

He says the brand was also created to provide the public with a motivational message.

"Through the brand I am telling people that sometimes it is best to move on. You have to forget about everything bad that has happened in the past. When someone has mistreated you or denied to help you in the past, don't wish them bad, just leave it and proceed with your dreams," he says.

Shikongo says his customers are mainly students, bar ladies and salon owners. He says he markets his items on social media mostly.

"I would share photos of the products I have available. I also always ask them to share it with all their contacts. I wake up in the morning to go and sell on the streets. When music does not bring money, you sell the brand. In our industry you cannot depend on one thing only," he says.

'STREAMING STILL NEW'

Soukous kwasa and Afro-pop coastal musician Msunday Ndjukuma Shuudeni, better known as 'Msunday', sells T-shirts and jerseys.

His brand, also called Msunday, was launched in August last year.

"I am self-employed and my brand has been my biggest source of income. Money comes from streaming, which is still a new thing for our people. Our music industry is also not doing well outside the country yet. Our population is so small that we can't make a living by selling music only. We need to find other ways," he says.

'PUSH YOUR PRODUCTS'

Kwaito artist BlackDice Salaam, real name Jason Andreas, went solo in 2010, found himself struggling financially, and decided to start printing T-shirts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The brand has since expanded and he is now selling T-shirts, car stickers and jerseys.

"Life was tough, and asking people for money was not my cup of tea. I approached the owner of Antonio's Arts at Post Street Mall, Wernhil Park, to print my first three T-shirts, which I sold to friends. Then I started printing more and the business kicked off," Andreas says.

"My brand has helped me a lot when I didn't have a full-time job. I have managed to buy things such as beats and a laptop, and I can pay for taxi fees to and from the studio to record my songs. The brand is always a financial back-up for me because I'm an upcoming artist, which means sometimes I do not get paid for shows. I now have a full-time job, but my brand still assists me financially," he says.

Andreas says the key to success is proper marketing.

He often gives T-shirts away for free at shows, and talks about his brand wherever he goes, he says.

"I regularly upload my products on my WhatsApp status. My car is branded with my brand. People must see it everywhere. I use celebrities, like models and radio personalities, to advertise for me. If you are lazy you won't make it; you need to keep talking. Push your own products, because no one will do it for you," he says.