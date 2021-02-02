Namibia: Kambonde Remains Oniipa Mayor - Amukwiyu

Omuthiya — Oshikoto Swapo coordinator Armas Amukwiyu maintains the purported suspension of Oniipa mayor David Kambonde by a local district structure of the ruling party is null and void.

Amukwiyu said Kambonde remains a local authority councillor and mayor of the recently proclaimed town.

As it stands, Amukwiyu said, what was presented by the district is a mere proposal, saying the district has no mandate to suspend the mayor. He added that such powers lie with the regional executive committee (REC).

He said the REC will convene a meeting on 13 February to discuss the issues surrounding the mayoral stand-off. This comes after Kambonde was served with a suspension letter from the Oniipa Swapo district executive for allegedly having accepted a nomination for the mayor position from a member of the opposition.

Kambonde has also been questioned for allegedly nominating a member of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) to serve on the management committee of the local authority.

Last month a group of over 20 Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) members petitioned the district coordinator Vilho Nuunyango and aired their grievances with regard to the outcome of the election of office-bearers.

"The regional office is seized with complaints and letters from the district and the youth group, however, their demands remain as claims which need to be dealt with by looking at both ends of the issue."

"Therefore, our position is to interrogate the matter and benchmark based on merits, putting into consideration provisions of the party constitution as well as other governing instruments such as election procedures and party code of conduct," added Amukwiyu.

"Therefore, what was stated by the district level does not represent the position of the REC, that is why we need to sit, deliberate and have a collective decision. For now, Oniipa local authority councillors remain as they are."

Approached for comment, Kambonde vowed he remains the mayor of Oniipa. "I am apparently suspended and recalled as per the letter. But the body that did so has no mandate and power to affect such and unless they recommend to the REC. Thus, for as long as this is not from the high office, I still remain the mayor, and I am serving as such," he said.

He further maintains his innocence, arguing his election and that of other councillors was a collective council decision made within the chambers with the full knowledge of "others".

"The nomination did not change me to move to another party, I will forever remain a Swapo member. Therefore, I don't see what I did wrong, therefore I will wait for the outcome from the regional leadership," he said.