Namibia: Gymnastics War Rumbles On

The gymnastics war in Namibia took another turn over the weekend, with the popularity and legitimacy of the president of Namibian Gymnastics, Sonja Olivier, being questioned.

Meanwhile, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it was very concerned about the situation and hoped it could be normalised as soon as possible.

Willie van Zyl, the president of the Walvis Bay Gymnastics Club, said Olivier had very little support among Namibia's gymnastics community.

"She makes it sound as if everyone is supporting her, but she doesn't even have 10% of the support of the gymnastics community in Namibia. It's basically just a few Swakopmund clubs, but the rest are all against her," he says.

Olivier became president of the NGF in February 2019 when she beat Neville Andre 10-9 in the presidential vote, but since then the executive council has become fractured with constant infighting between the Olivier and the Andre groups.

Van Zyl claims Olivier regularly worked out the previous executive council members and replaced them with "her cronies".

"She used to hold executive council meetings when some of the clubs had competitions on so their members could not attend, and then she threw them out and co-opted her cronies.

"She takes everyone to court and also made a court case against us; she said the gymnastics equipment at Walvis Bay is the Namibia Gymnastics Federation's, but we have proof that we bought it. We've got files and files of documents and are working with our lawyers.

"We are so tired of this constant infighting, and it's hurting the children, because they are the ones who cannot compete," he says.

Olivier, however, accuses Van Zyl of being part of a Walvis Bay "gang" intent on vilifying her.

"The allegation that I don't enjoy 90% of the gymnastics community's support is a figment of his imagination. The register of members is unknown to Mr Van Zyl, because the Walvis Bay Gymnastics Club gang has never compiled a proper members' register - they have always sidelined the aerobics clubs.

"It's all a political game. The whole scam agenda is so corrupt and so nuanced, and all they need to do is just shine the spotlight away from all their misdeeds and vilify and demonise me with such crap statements like I don't enjoy 90% of the support.

"Well, let's have an elective annual general meeting, let's make it possible for each member to come and cast a vote to elect an executive council, and then we will see where the popularity contest ends. This is what I've been campaigning for since 2017 and what they've been campaigning against, because they needed to stay in control," she says.

Olivier denies that she worked out the previous executive committee and replaced them with her supporters.

"That is pure bull. Those executive members refused to come to executive council meetings, and they forfeited their positions after missing two consecutive meetings. It is then incumbent on the remaining council members to co-opt new members, and that is exactly what happened. I did not replace them with my supporters, I contacted all the people I knew who could fill the position, and it was all done in a very transparent manner," she says.

"There was a weighted voting system entrenched in our constitution in support of the Walvis Bay Gymnastics Club, but that has now changed, and this is what they are trying to avoid. They don't want a democratic system; they all have a vested interest in supporting these people, because they facilitated the wholesale pillaging of our resources," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The secretary general of the FIG, Nicolas Buompane, says they are very concerned about the situation.

"FIG is very concerned about the tensions and fighting within the Namibian Gymnastics Federation/Namibia Gymnastics as well as the tensions between the leadership of our member federation on one side, and the Namibian Sports Commission and the Namibian National Olympic Committee on the other side. Such fighting and tensions are detrimental to the development of gymnastics in Namibia and at the cost of the athletes," he says.

"FIG has repeatedly requested that all concerned should do their very best to regularise this situation as soon as possible. Please accept that we do not wish to comment further. We believe that solutions must be found between the concerned parties internally in good faith, a spirit of sport and fair play in the interest of the athletes and not through courts or the media," he says.