Namibia: Musica Closes Shop

Music giant Musica has decided to close shop and stop trading in CDs and DVDs in the country at the end of May this year.

This was announced in a statement released by the owner of retail group Clicks on 28 January. Clicks has owned the brand since 1992.

The statement said the inevitable demise of the brand had been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores were located.

The Clicks Group has closed 19 Musica stores with only 59 remaining operational. The remaining stores are expected to be closed at the end of May 2021, according to a decision by the board of directors after many years of poor performance.

In Namibia, the branch at Wernhil Park shopping mall in Windhoek has already closed its doors, while the branches at Maerua Mall and Grove Mall remain open.

One staff member said they are not allowed to talk about the matter to the media, and were only informed about the closure through the statement.

"We are open for now, but will certainly also slut down our doors. It is such a shame," the employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said. Staff at Groove Mall said that they have been having specials on items since last year. At the shop clients can buy DVDs at N$20 each or take five for N$100. Other specials include a TV Series at N$100 each, or you can buy three for two, or buy three selected vinyl and get the cheapest one free.

Over the years Musica's vision was mainly to sell work from outside the country, hardly socking any local talent. Thus far, only top artists such as singer, songwriter, actress, poet, Lize Ehlers and award winning kwaito artist Gazza had the platform to sell their music at Musica.

Ehlers said she was not surprised by the news. "All industries around the world have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it comes as no shock that Musica is closing its doors. Namibian artists should lean into online listings in a much bigger way. This is the only way forward and forms part of the new normal," Ehlers said.

One client, Benhard Rudman, said the news is sorrowful. "I somehow understand that the business is hardly making money with the growth of digital media, but is it so sad to see an end. Musica has been a great part of many people's lives and the only thing that we can do for now is to accept it and remember all the good times we had there. Over the years so many people had set their feet into that building. Musica, I will never ever forget you," Rudman said.