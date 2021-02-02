Namibia: Bank Windhoek Boosts Women Entrepreneurship Again

About 48 mentors and mentees will tomorrow commence with a programme aimed at empowering and encouraging entrepreneurs, business and professional women to succeed in their careers.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme will be coordinated by seasoned human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg.

The Katuka Mentorship Programme was founded by the late Lena Markus - former Businesswoman of the Year 2000.

In its 20th year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of participating mentees.

To date, 401 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme.

"The Katuka Mentorship Programme is a method of advancement, which provides support and training through relationship building. It is about matching a mentee and a mentor with a similar personal and professional interest in the process of support, sharing, and learning to help entrepreneurs and business women who want to start up, successfully run, or achieve success in their existing field of business at the highest level," said the programme's organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller.

Bank Windhoek's head of corporate social investments, sponsorship, and events, Bronwyn Moody, says the bank is a partner in the growth of women entrepreneurs - both personally and professionally.

"We are proud to be a conduit to the relationship that mentors and mentees will be building over the coming year," she says.

Designed to facilitate the career development of younger women by exposing them to the experience of individuals with established careers, the Katuka Mentorship Programme will host its second training session in April and a third in August.

"As we journey together in this partnership, we hope that each one who is involved in this process reaches her full potential," Moody says.