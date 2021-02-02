Namibia: Councillor to Tackle Socio-Economic Issues

2 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — Berseba councillor Jeremias Goeieman has set his sights on addressing socio-economic challenges prevailing in his constituency through the implementation of a systematic plan.

"It is an unavoidable journey which requires a deeper reflection," said Goeieman.

According to Goeieman, one of the vital components will be the establishment of a constituency dialogue platform in order to share ideas and best practices in addressing socio-economic challenges of unemployment, poverty, food security and skills development.

The politician also said his office will in addition determine the relevance of ongoing and new projects in terms of priority setting whereby the stagnant ones will be revived as opposed to implementing capitulation.

He added that since important relations with relevant stakeholders like government and the private sector are governed by contract agreements, it will be required from both sides to demonstrate commitment and transparency accordingly.

"Poultry, brickmaking and garden projects are tentative ideas that we will give priority in Berseba," said Goeieman.

In terms of challenges, the councillor argued that land availability is not the biggest one at this stage, but the provision of adequate water and accessible road infrastructure are areas of great concern in communities.

Goeieman then gave the assurance that he will as a duly elected political office bearer serve all residents in the constituency equally without fear or favour, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He then explained that as a teacher and lecturer, he gained the necessary communication skills allowing him to exercise sound personal relationship skills in his new role as a constituency councillor.

"I was also at various levels of management, which requires certain management and leadership skills from me which I will apply in my new position," the politician added.

In terms of political exposure and experience, he regarded himself as conforming to such requirements by virtue of being involved for the most part of his life in student and community politics.

The regional councillor also called on all residents in Berseba to rise to the occasion, join hands and pool all available resources for the common good of their constituency.

"I intend to set up contacts with my fellow constituency councillors with a view to exchange ideas on how best to serve our residents," Goeieman concluded.

