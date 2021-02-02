Namibia: GIPF Suspends Biometric Verification

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has informed all members, pensioners, children beneficiaries and spousal annuitants, who receive monthly benefits from the fund, of the temporary suspension of the biometric verification process due to Covid-19 regulations. Members should however not be alarmed as the suspension will not affect payments of their benefits.

"With the new strain of Covid-19 looming and the alarming increase in cases, the GIPF has taken the decision to protect all members, especially our vulnerable stakeholders such as our pensioners" stated Ignatius Manyando, Manager: Annuities.

The biometrics verification system identifies individuals by comparing a person's thumbprint to information stored on a database. Since the verification process is touch-based, the decision was taken in the interest of the health and safety of GIPF staff and that of its members.

"It is imperative that GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office," concluded Manyando.