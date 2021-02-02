South Africa: Proposed Electoral Laws Bill Rolls Back Voting Transparency - At a Potential Threat to Democracy

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cherese Thakur

The Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, intended in part to protect voters' personal information, will restrict access to the voters' roll and the information contained on it. The gains are negligible compared with the cost: a potential threat to democracy itself.

Why is electoral transparency so important? One need only look to the events in the US in November last year to know that the suspicion of electoral fraud - even if meritless - can be used to fuel raging political fires.

Closer to home, concerns about anomalies in Zimbabwe's voters' roll were raised in 2018, with one report identifying 250,000 discrepancies, such as duplications and registered voters being under the legal voting age. More recently, commenters have referred to Zambia's scrapping of its voters' roll (and refusal to submit the new voters' roll to independent audit) as a red flag that may threaten the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

Allegations of fraud can give rise to court challenges, delaying the declaration of election results and sometimes even leading to civil unrest. Such circumstances are not conducive to peaceful transitions of power.

In short, electoral fraud poses a real threat to democracy.

A tried and tested antidote to minimise manipulation of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

