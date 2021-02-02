Zimbabwe: Just in - Treasury Releases $86 Million for Cyclone Idai Houses

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

Treasury has released $86 million to fund the construction of 70 more houses for people displaced by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani.

This will bring the number of houses being constructed at Westend Farm in Bumba to 125 with the initial 55 houses already at various stages of construction.

Public Works Department provincial head Mr Tendai Chiwanza said the funds from Government were part of the $100 million set aside for the construction of the houses for cyclone Idai victims by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in the 2021 National Budget.

"Government allocated $100 million towards the construction of houses for the displaced people and so far, we have received $86 million which will be channelled towards 70 houses. We have started the procurement of materials and once these have been secured, work will start in earnest," he said.

He said the department was contemplating the use of IBR sheets instead of asbestos that were in the initial plan and had engaged a company that would supply the sheets.

Government is racing against time to complete houses for the displaced people who are still living in tents, two years after the disaster happened.

More than 170 families are living in tents at Arboretum, Garikai, Nyamatanda and Kopa camps.