Zimbabwe: Leading HIV Researcher Mourned

Medical experts have described the late Prof David Katzenstein, a globally renowned HIV researcher as a humble giant and great scholar who was at the forefront of the effort to contain AIDS, especially in sub -Saharan Africa with the highest rate of HIV infection in the world.

Head of the Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI), Dr Shungu Munyati said the death of Prof David Katzenstein was a huge loss at a time when the world needed his expertise most.

"We have lost today a giant in the global scientific community," she said.

"He touched many people all over the world in a special way and we will carry his legacy with pride."

Dr Junior Mutsvangwa, a microbiologist, said he was shocked to learn about the death of the top HIV researcher.

"The loss is quite unimaginable," he said. "Prof David Katzenstein, was a rare, selfless and very passionate scientific research giant and mentor. It has been extremely hard to come to terms that he is no more."

Prof Collen Masimirembwa, head of AiBST said he learnt about the death with great shock and disbelief.

"It's a great loss for AiBST as we have collaborated with him over the years in the training and mentoring of young scientists. His passion for research and public health was unparalleled."

He succumbed to Covid -19 on January 24 at the age of 69. After working as a professor of medicine for Stanford University for several years, he later joined the BRTI in 2016 as a principal investigator when he retired.

Prof Katzenstein was a passionate advocate for access to antiretroviral therapy and virologic testing in Sub-Saharan Africa for more than three decades.

He is survived by a daughter and two grandchildren.