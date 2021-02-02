Zimbabwe: Leading HIV Researcher Mourned

2 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Sifelani Tsiko

Medical experts have described the late Prof David Katzenstein, a globally renowned HIV researcher as a humble giant and great scholar who was at the forefront of the effort to contain AIDS, especially in sub -Saharan Africa with the highest rate of HIV infection in the world.

Head of the Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI), Dr Shungu Munyati said the death of Prof David Katzenstein was a huge loss at a time when the world needed his expertise most.

"We have lost today a giant in the global scientific community," she said.

"He touched many people all over the world in a special way and we will carry his legacy with pride."

Dr Junior Mutsvangwa, a microbiologist, said he was shocked to learn about the death of the top HIV researcher.

"The loss is quite unimaginable," he said. "Prof David Katzenstein, was a rare, selfless and very passionate scientific research giant and mentor. It has been extremely hard to come to terms that he is no more."

Prof Collen Masimirembwa, head of AiBST said he learnt about the death with great shock and disbelief.

"It's a great loss for AiBST as we have collaborated with him over the years in the training and mentoring of young scientists. His passion for research and public health was unparalleled."

He succumbed to Covid -19 on January 24 at the age of 69. After working as a professor of medicine for Stanford University for several years, he later joined the BRTI in 2016 as a principal investigator when he retired.

Prof Katzenstein was a passionate advocate for access to antiretroviral therapy and virologic testing in Sub-Saharan Africa for more than three decades.

He is survived by a daughter and two grandchildren.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.