Zimbabwe: World Wetlands Day to Be Commemorated Virtually

2 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Zimbabwe will today join the rest of the world to commemorate the World Wetlands Day (WWD) which will be done virtually.

The is commemorated to mark the signing of the Treaty on the Conservation of Wetlands, which was signed on the 2nd of February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran.

"In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the day will be commemorated on virtual platforms to avoid gathering of people in compliance with guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndhlovu will make a statement to mark the commemoration of the day," said the Environmental Management Agency's (EMA) manager for environment and Education, Ms Amkela Sidange.

She said they organisation working together with partners, had lined numerous virtual meetings for stakeholders at national, provincial and district levels to discuss issues pertinent in the sustainable management of wetlands in their local areas.

"The Agency will also make use of numerous local WhatsApp groups to reach out to communities, including those in rural areas where there is internet connectivity, through grass root institutions such as Environment sub committees and Environment Resource Monitors.

"We will also make use of the mainstream media platforms for the same purpose. Such public engagements are meant to raise awareness on best practices to embrace and lead to a change of behaviour resulting in the wise use of the country's wetlands," said Ms Sidange.

She said the country is commemorating the day when incessant rains currently being received countrywide, are causing massive flooding affecting mostly settlements built on wetlands.

Ms Sidange said wetlands remain ecologically-sensitive areas whose protection remains critical, both for the integrity of the environment, and safety and health of the public.

