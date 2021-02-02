Angola: President Sends Message to Saudi Arabia King

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António delivered a message from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to King Salman Bin AbdulAziz Al-Saud in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The information was confirmed, in a note, by the Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document underlines that the delivery of the message took place in a meeting held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faizal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al-Saud.

During the meeting, the heads of the diplomacies of Angola and Saudi Arabia addressed issues of bilateral interest, with emphasis on strengthening cooperation, as well as issues in the international, continental and regional arena.

In December last year, Saudi Arabia's Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Tittan, made a two-day working visit to Angola, during which he held a working meeting with Minister Téte António.

At the time the two entities addressed various issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the same visit, the Saudi politician and diplomat was received in audience by President João Lourenço.

