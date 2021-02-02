Nigeria: Court Admits More Evidence Against Naira Marley

Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal High Court located at Ikoyi, Lagos admitted in evidence a compact disc (CD) containing expert analysis of the contents of an iPhone allegedly belonging to hip-hop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The evidence which was presented by second Prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, on the ground among others that the iPhone itself had already been admitted in evidence.

Giving his ruling, Justice Oweibo overruled defence counsel Olalekan Ojo, SAN's objection and admitted the CD in evidence, as Exhibit F.

"l have considered the agreement of both parties, as well as the ground for the objection. I consider the CD to be admissible, in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other Prosecution witness.

"Accordingly, it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked Exhibit F."

However, further hearing could not continue, following Ojo's absence.

An adjournment sought by his junior Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, was not opposed by EFCC counsel, Bilkisu Buhari.

Justice Oweibo adjourned the matter till March 8 and 11, 2021 for continuation of trial.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley's residence bore the fictitious names, Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.These, it indicated, were used in furtherance of Internet scams.

The Commission said the offences contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and the Cyber Crimes Acts.