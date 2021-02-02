South Africa: SA Mine Safety Suffers Setback As Fatalities Rise

analysis

The regression is worrying, not least because overall, miners worked fewer hours in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions.

According to provisional data published by the Minerals Council SA, as of 14 December 2020, 58 people had died in work-related accidents in the country's mining industry in 2020, up from the record low of 51 in 2019. The data are provisional and do not include the final fortnight of 2020, with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) expected to publish the official final figure early in 2021. This is a worrying setback on the safety front.

The data on fatalities are among the many numbers that have been crunched in the Minerals Council's annual Facts and Figures booklet, published on Monday 1 February ahead of this week's virtual Mining Indaba.

"As of 14 December 2020, the industry tragically lost 58 people compared to 49 at the same time in 2019. This represents an overall 18% regression in the number of fatalities year-on-year. The analysis of the fatality trends indicates that fall of ground, transportation and general classified incidents have contributed the most to the overall fatalities in recent years," the Minerals Council said.

