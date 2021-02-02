Zimbabwe: Zinwa Taking Mvuma Residents for Granted

2 February 2021
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Everyone is under siege as each individual strives to eke a living. A lot of people have since stopped going to work, and this has cut off income sources for most families. Imagine you tied to your homestead and you are not expected to travel without approval from recognized statutory or legitimate authorities. I think this is the time when most people are just frustrated by uncountable events in their lives. When a government decrees a lockdown common sense should tell you that all necessary measures and standards are already properly put in place to ensure life goes on unhindered. That is all services are expected to run smoothly, providing the required life saving opportunities for all.

ZETDC or her allied subsidiary sister, ZESA are supposed to ensure electricity power is available all the time during this Covid-19 pandemic. One would expect ZINWA to live up to the institution's promise to deliver uninterrupted water supply at all times, especially given that this year our Heavenly Father removed all rain water stop corks as above normal rainfall has been received in most if not all parts of the country.

As I write this short story my eyes are welling with tears as I struggle with trying to understand the reasons why ZINWA in Mvuma has decided to throw people under a Covid-19 moving bus by holding water supplies to residents of Mvuma. Today is the third day with no water supply, and this is a catalyst condition for endangering people's lives. People are crowding at the few Boreholes that are sparsely distributed in the dormitory mining village town which is exponentially growing very fast.

ZINWA has been taking people of Mvuma for granted and unfortunately residents cannot take ZINWA to task because they are afraid to be labeled as enemies of state as any contrary view raised against this useless body is likened to attacking the powers that be, especially the political one as most people who occupy influential positions were politically pointed to the seat.

If ZINWA continues to abdicate her responsibility of supplying safe and adequate drinking water to residents, it's no surprise that Covid-19 cases will immediately spike with deaths rising to unprecedented levels. Mvuma will soon be counted among the top most Covid-19 affected village town. My plea goes to those who are in positions of authority to call ZINWA to order and do their duty bearer role by restoring water supplies to Mvuma residents before the Covid-19 health time bomb explodes. We are already under painful lockdown conditions and we don't expect a worse lockdown for water supplies by ZINWA. Please ZINWA Mvuma office, don't be a cruel catalyst for causing suffering for people as withholding water supplies is like putting over someone's mouth an asphyxiation object as a rude method for shortening their (people's) lives.

Help us to tell ZINWA to act responsibly. We are fed up with ZINWA's behaviour.

Source: Kubatana subscriber, via WhatsApp

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.