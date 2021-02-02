South Africa: Changing the Rules of the Game - Compliance Culture Is Killing Spatial Transformation in South Africa's Cities

analysis

City officials often operate in an environment of fear and a strict hierarchy, where fear of failure and a blame-game mentality has created a culture where 'playing it safe' is the default state of play. But experimentation and innovation - and failure - are critical for finding solutions to the incredibly complex challenges our cities are facing.

If you were to look at the performance reports for municipal officials, on the whole, you would struggle to find signs of underperformance. It would appear as though municipal practitioners are doing well to meet their city's annual targets. And perhaps they are, but then why are we not seeing evidence of this in society?

The same is true for officials working in built-environment departments: planners, urban designers, transport engineers and housing specialists who are meant to be advancing an agenda of spatial transformation. From their performance reports, it would appear that plans are on track, housing is being delivered and transport systems are being upgraded. And perhaps they are, but again, why are we not seeing evidence of any real kind of spatial transformation in any city in South Africa?

The South African Cities Network has recently initiated a project called "Rules...