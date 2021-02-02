South Africa: Hebron Police Request Community Assistance in Locating Missing Man

2 February 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Hebron police would like to request community assistance in locating Abram Sebatana Masike (50), who is residing at Matshelapata Section in Hebron, close to Ga-Rankuwa.

He was last seen on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at about 16:50 by his mother. He went to a local tuckshop, but never returned home. Masike is tall in height, slender build with a light skin complexion. During the time of his disappearance he was wearing a red T-shirt, maroon trouser and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Masike can contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Christopher Nkuna of Hebron Detectives on 072 919 6407 or 083 563 5407. Crime Stop can also be called on 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via MySAPS App.

