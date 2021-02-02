South Africa: Cape Town Attorney Convicted for Swindling Raf Payouts

press release

Eslin Frank Meyer (64) is yet another lawyer that was struck off the roll of attorneys for embezzling over R6 millions of Road Accident fund (RAF) claims. He was convicted on charges of theft when he appeared at Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville on the 26 January 2021.

His arrest in 2014, was preceded by the ruling of the High Court in Western Cape which ordered that he must be removed from the roll of attorneys on 15 February 2010.

Meyer was a self-employed admitted attorney, practising under Eslin Meyer Attorneys in Mitchell's Plain and Strand in Cape Town. He represented several clients on RAF claims over the period between 2005 and 2010.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation revealed that he retained the full proceeds of payments. Whilst in some instances he presented false payment advices to his clients and paid over only a certain portion of the funds.

In November 2013, about 61 claims had been submitted to the Fidelity Fund and complaints made to the Law Society in respect of funds paid into Meyer's trust account, which he pocketed the money and as a result a case of theft was opened against him.

Meyer is expected to hear his fate on the 26 February 2021 when sentencing is scheduled to continue in the same court.