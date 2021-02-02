Somalia: Farmajo Chairs Preliminary Meeting of Consultative Conference

2 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo last night chaired a preliminary meeting of the Federal and State Consultative Meetings on Accelerating the Electoral Process in the Country and Moving on to September 17, 2020, Agreement Approved by the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble, the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye, South West Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, and Hirshabelle Ali Abdullahi Hussein.

The leaders discussed efforts at the federal and state levels to implement the elections, ensure political stability and security in the country.

The President of the Republic commended the Heads of State at the Federal and State levels who took part in the meeting tonight for their efforts in advancing governance and strengthening the unity of the Somali people.

