Morocco, Mauritania Establish Framework for Joint Action On Human Rights

2 February 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The National Human Rights Council (CNDH) and the National Human Rights Commission in Mauritania on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing and developing a framework for cooperation and consultation between the two parties.

Signed by the president of the CNDH, Amina Bouayach, and the president of the National Commission for Human Rights in Mauritania, Ahmed Salem Bouhoubeyni, this agreement seeks to implement the joint vision of the two institutions, namely support for initiatives to promote and protect human rights.

According to a press release issued by the CNDH, several areas of cooperation have been identified, including the exchange of experiences, knowledge and good practices, as well as the consolidation of bilateral dialogue to determine measures for the promotion of human rights.

It also involves strengthening the capacity of members and staff of the two institutions, particularly in the areas of observation, processing and follow-up of complaints, interaction with the international and regional human rights system, reporting, communication and advocacy, as well as participation in international, regional or national activities organized by each of the two institutions.

