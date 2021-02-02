South Africa: Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane Condemns False Reports Alleging Involvement of Family Member in Company Called Jova Vaccines Supply

2 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga Premier condemns false reports alleging the involvement of a family member in a company called Jova Vaccines Supply

The Premier of Mpumalanga notes with concern, the dissemination of fake news alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company alleged to be the distributing agent for the COVID 19 vaccine.

No member of the Premier's family is involved in an enterprise called "JOVA Vaccines Supply".

Such unfounded and disparaging allegations are part of the attempts by individuals or a group of individuals to tarnish the image of the Premier.

The peddling of fake news is not only irresponsible, it undermines the efforts of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) led by the Deputy President to successfully manage the roll out of the vaccines and save lives.

The Premier re-iterated the message of the President that the distribution of the vaccine and all ancillary logistics will be coordinated by the IMC.

The Premier has urged the people of Mpumalanga to afford the IMC sufficient time to outline the distribution of the vaccines to Provinces.

The Premier urges the people of Mpumalanga to be vigilant and guard against the dissemination of fake news.

