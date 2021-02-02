Tunisia: Nature-Conservation - 'It Is Time for Tunisia to Set Up National Wetlands Observatory' (Faouzi Maamouri)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 50% of the natural wetlands in Tunisia have suffered total loss or severe changes.

And worse still, the majority of the freshwater wetlands around the Medjerda River have disappeared over the last 50 years, as the country observes the World Wetlands Day on February 2, 2021, along with the 171 countries that are signatories to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

In an interview with TAP, international expert in nature management and conservation and former director and founder of the WWF North Africa Office (Tunis) Faouzi Maamouri points out the importance of these wetlands for natural ecosystems in Tunisia and their role in the fight against climate change.

He calls for the creation of a National Wetlands Observatory.

TAP: What importance do wetlands have for natural ecosystems in Tunisia?

Faouzi Maamouri: Wetlands play, above all, a heritage role for Tunisia, being a cultural, spiritual and inspiring heritage that continues to attract visitors for educational and tourism purposes, generating social and economic spinoffs, with strong potential.

Tunisia, which is among the countries with the highest "wetland area/total land area" ratio in the Mediterranean region, nowadays counts more than 250 natural wetlands that covers more than 8% of the country's surface area.

These wetlands are diversified, notably, Garaets, sebkhet, Lakes, chotts, peat bogs, Saltworks, permanent or seasonal wadis, etc.

The Tunisian wetlands are habitats to several endemic and endangered living species, as well as several medicinal and fodder plant species and others used in the handicrafts sector.

The Tunisian wetlands are habitats to over 584 terrestrial and aquatic plant species, over 276 species of birds, most of which are migratory birds that take refuge there.

The wintering population can reach half a million species. We also find rare mammals, such as the common otter and the water buffalo.

TAP: This year's World Wetlands Day "WWD 2021" will be observed on the theme: "Wetlands and Water - Inseparable and Vital for Life," what is the implications of this theme?

Faouzi Maamouri: This theme spotlights wetlands as a source of fresh water and encourages actions to restore them and stop their loss. For wetlands are ecosystems whose composition, structure and functioning are shaped by water. This vital element for all forms of life is also a basic resource for human development.

This explains the major challenges involved in the sustainable use of water, notably in arid regions, where it is a scarce commodity, subject to the double pressure of ever-growing human populations and recurring droughts.

In addition, wetlands are home to 40% of the world's species. Every year, nearly 200 new species of fish are discovered in freshwater wetlands.

TAP: Which role do wetlands play in the fight against climate change?

Faouzi Maamouri: Wetlands are also the key to mitigating climate change. They function as natural carbon sinks, which are extremely effective: Peat bogs, for example, which cover only 3% of the land mass, absorb and store twice as much carbon as all the world's forests, i.e. 30%.

Other wetlands, such as coastal ones have the main advantage of retaining water and thus help regulate the rise of water, while acting as a natural barrier to waves and even tsunamis.

Besides, wetlands act as a buffer against climatic disasters, helping communities withstand the immediate effects of climate change.

Wetlands also support our social and economic development by providing multiple services: They store and purify water, provide most of the freshwater we consume, naturally filter pollutants, provide us with water we can drink safely, protect us from floods and storms - each hectare of wetland can absorb up to 1.5 million litres of flood water, feed 3.5 billion people a year and provide services worth $47 trillion a year.

In Tunisia, as in many arid countries, these ecosystems are still often perceived by the population and decision-makers alike as mere containers for storing and/or transporting water, sometimes as sources of nuisance or as unnecessarily flooded land that needs to be reclaimed for agriculture, urbanisation or other human uses.

TAP: Doesn't this perception have a negative impact on these areas in Tunisia?

Faouzi Maamouri: Yes indeed! This perception, characterised by the neglect of living creatures and the resources' conservation role, is already a major impediment to the sustainable management of wetlands.

The impact of these efforts is relatively heavy on the field, both from an ecological and socio-economic point of view, given that more than 50% of the country's natural wetlands have suffered a total loss or deep changes.

The majority of the freshwater wetlands around Medjerda have disappeared during the last 50 years.

This requires urgent conservation action on the field, the causes of which should be investigated at different levels. This research has revealed that there is still a long way to go upstream of field management in terms of awareness and information, legal and institutional upgrades, improvement and management of scientific and technical knowledge.

Nowadays, the Tunisian wetlands are suffering from a general lack of awareness among the public and decision-makers about the heritage value of these areas and their social and economic role, and from the absence of a management plan, even for the country's RAMSAR sites, a poor legal and institutional framework governing these environments and an overlapping of prerogatives between government actors, weak intervention by civil society, which is often faced with ill-adapted regulations and a lack of relevant expertise in the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

TAP: What do you propose, as a nature conservation expert, to remedy this lack of awareness and therefore the threats facing wetlands?

Faouzi Maamouri: We propose nature-based solutions to the government and wetland managers, as the preservation and restoration of wetlands help reduce the intensity of floods and the damage they cause.

Protecting or restoring floodplains has proven in many cases to be more effective against floods than dykes.

These "natural infrastructure" can in some cases, replace or be combined with artificial infrastructure. They are cheaper and more sustainable flood management solutions, while providing natural habitats for aquatic fauna and flora.

Urgent actions are needed, such as the integration of water and wetlands into the development and resource management plans, the halt of all development projects that impact on wetlands and the start of their restoration, fight against pollution and the cessation of the construction of dams on watercourses or the exploitation of too much water from aquifers.

It is also high time that Tunisia set up a National Tunisian Wetlands Observatory in order to monitor the changes in these areas and to play the role of a management tool for decision-makers and citizens for the preservation of our wetlands for future generations.

