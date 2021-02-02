South Africa: Sundowns Out to Defend Title in Slightly Altered Nedbank Cup

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off the defence of their Nedbank Cup against a potentially tricky opponent in Stellenbosch, which will be focussed on living up to the competition's reputation of providing major upsets.

The journey of Mamelodi Sundowns' defence of their Nedbank Cup trophy starts with a tricky tie against Stellenbosch. The fixture will be one of four seeing DStv Premiership teams going head-to-head.

Others include a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows, Cape Town City taking on Bloemfontein Celtic, and SuperSport United versus Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Despite the two top flight sides having starkly contrasting targets for the season, and separated by a mammoth 18 points on the league table, cup games are about who is on song on that specific day.

As such, Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says his side will not take their opponents lightly. This is despite the Capetonians being winless in their last three games.

"We know that they'll be difficult to break down because of the formation they play and we'll have to work extremely hard. We would have preferred a weaker side in the first round but we are up against a strong side, a PSL (Premier Soccer League)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

