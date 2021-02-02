South Africa: Covid-19 - Unemployment Destroying Hinges On the 'Doorway to the Karoo'

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne and Brenton Geach

Touws River, a small town along the N1 in the Western Cape, has been devastated by the economic effects of Covid-19, with more and more residents relying on soup kitchens to survive.

"A ghost town" is how soup kitchen co-founder Rashaad Baker described his hometown of Touws River (Touwsrivier), an old railway town along the N1 highway in the Western Cape.

With the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown, many of the town's residents have become unemployed and dependant on soup kitchens for food.

Touws River is an old railway town about 180km from Cape Town, a two-hour journey by car.

Ali Sablay, project manager at humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation, told Daily Maverick he had been receiving calls for assistance from Baker and soup kitchen co-founder Daphne van der Merwe, since October 2020.

Touws River residents line up to receive food parcels on January 27, 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Desperate situation

Employers in and around the town have been cutting back on jobs, while some businesses have been forced to close operations altogether. In July 2020, Aquila Game Reserve, one of the area's biggest employers, offered a "Save Now, Safari Later" promotion special -- this in an effort...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

