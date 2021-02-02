South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Saddened By the Passing of Sport Broadcaster Sandile Kanqose

press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa is deeply saddened by the passing of Sport Broadcaster, Sandile kaNqose, who reportedly passed away yesterday at the age of 42. He was a die-hard sport fan who had an insatiable passion for broadcasting.

Nqose resumed his career at eNCA in 2008 as a freelancer before joining the channel on a permanent basis in 2009. He also worked at Yfm as well as eTV, as a Sport Anchor on eTV's lunchtime NEWS bulletin.

Among many highlights during his time at eNCA, Nqose was part of the team that covered the Springboks arrival and trophy tour, after winning the 2019 World Cup and he was the first analyst on the eNCA Saturday and Sunday sport shows.

Minister Mthethwa said, "The flame of Sandile's candle burnt out too soon. He was a young man whose colleagues describe as a consummate gentleman. Always helpful, jovial and humorous. He will be remembered as a good soul who was radiant and full of life, who delivered sport bulletins with the utmost professionalism".

Hamba Kahle Sandile.