South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Saddened By the Passing of Sport Broadcaster Sandile Kanqose

2 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa is deeply saddened by the passing of Sport Broadcaster, Sandile kaNqose, who reportedly passed away yesterday at the age of 42. He was a die-hard sport fan who had an insatiable passion for broadcasting.

Nqose resumed his career at eNCA in 2008 as a freelancer before joining the channel on a permanent basis in 2009. He also worked at Yfm as well as eTV, as a Sport Anchor on eTV's lunchtime NEWS bulletin.

Among many highlights during his time at eNCA, Nqose was part of the team that covered the Springboks arrival and trophy tour, after winning the 2019 World Cup and he was the first analyst on the eNCA Saturday and Sunday sport shows.

Minister Mthethwa said, "The flame of Sandile's candle burnt out too soon. He was a young man whose colleagues describe as a consummate gentleman. Always helpful, jovial and humorous. He will be remembered as a good soul who was radiant and full of life, who delivered sport bulletins with the utmost professionalism".

Hamba Kahle Sandile.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.