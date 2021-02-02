Ethiopia: Selling the Plan

30 January 2021
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide (left) and Seleshi Bekele (PhD) (centre), minister of Water, Irrigation & Energy, walk President Sahle-work Zewde out as she leaves the hall of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) on Menelik II Avenue.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide (left) and Seleshi Bekele (PhD) (centre), minister of Water, Irrigation & Energy, walk President Sahle-work Zewde out as she leaves the hall of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) on Menelik II Avenue. She has just opened a meeting with diplomats based in Addis Abeba to discuss the 10-year national development plan drawn up by the Planning & Development Commission.

"After many years of economic growth, we still face staggering economic challenges," the President said, standing behind the dais inside the ECA's main hall, addressing spread out crowd of seated diplomats.

The President left the meeting shortly after the speech, leaving the platform to Fitsum Assefa (PhD), head of the Planning Commission. She went into great detail briefing the diplomats on the country's structural challenges, the lessons it has learned, and the path forward the government has in mind.

"Considering our challenges with low productivity and competitiveness, the countries and institutions these diplomats represent can support us," Fitsum told the media.

Recently, the Commission has released the document outlining the much-anticipated plan. While it sees a different path to development than government-centric growth, like the Growth & Transformation Plans (GTPs), it is just as ambitious. On the macroeconomic front, it plans to reduce annual inflation to seven percent, expand the gross domestic product (GDP) to 10pc every year and further reduce the economy's dependence of the agricultural sector.

The plan, drawn up after each ministry prepared their own, has been criticised for not being sufficiently inclusive, but it is now being moved by the Commission into the next stage. The agency is preparing guidelines for implementation, monitoring and evaluations. It also answered a question diplomats emphasised -- whether regional states would also develop their own plans, citing that decentralisation remains among the Commission's focuses.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.