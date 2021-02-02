South Africa: This Sector Is No Lemon - SA Citrus Exports Hit Record Volumes in 2020

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

Last year was an unmitigated economic disaster for South Africa, but some sectors still shone brightly. It was revealed this week that citrus exports hit record volumes in 2020, with 146 million cartons of fruit exported.

Favourable weather conditions were clearly a factor, and the agricultural sector, while it faced challenges stemming from the pandemic, was never locked down. This enabled citrus farmers to unlock the potential from their fields at a time when there was rising global demand for vitamin-laced products, including vitamin C.

"If we can continue to gain and expand access in key markets such as the European Union, the United States, China and India, there is no reason South Africa will not meet long-term industry projections to export 200 million cartons of citrus fruit within the next five years," the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said.

South Africa remains the second-largest exporter of fresh citrus in the world after Spain and this is clearly a rare piece of good news on the current economic front. Growing exports - which bring hard currency into the economy, which in turn helps to support the rand - is a key goal of the government.

