South Africa: MEC David Maynier Wishing Cape Town International Airport GM, Deon Cloete, Well On His Retirement

press release

After more than 12 years of service, it is with immense gratitude that we wish the General Manager of Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), Deon Cloete, well as he embarks on his retirement.

Our world-class airport is one of the reasons that Cape Town and the Western Cape is positioned as a top destination for business and leisure travellers, and this reputation, together with the awards the airport wins year after year, are a testament to Deon's commitment to excellence.

Deon leaves behind a superb team at CTIA and we have no doubt that his legacy will be maintained well into the future.

Premier Alan Winde said: "As a government, and personally as a Minister and now a Premier, I could not have wished for a better partner at CTIA than I had in Deon. His open nature, and propensity to share information in times of challenge and times of joy, always helped us to be on the front foot, and for that I am extremely grateful. Indeed, it has felt to me for some time that although we are not part of the same organisation, we are part of the same team."

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said: "It has been a great privilege to work with Deon, whose commitment to excellence and professional conduct has ensured the smooth running of Cape Town International Airport. The way the team at Cape Town International Airport have managed the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic has been incredibly impressive, including their proactive and innovative solutions. Deon will be sorely missed."

CTIA Assistant General Manager: Operations, Mark Maclean, will step in as the Acting General Manager in the interim, and will continue to receive the full support that we gave Deon over the years. We welcome the 15 years of experience that Mark brings to CTIA and look forward to working closely together as we tackle the ongoing challenges we face with Covid-19 and work together to ensure Cape Town and the Western Cape remains a top destination.