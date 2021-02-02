South Africa: SA to Nominate Cuban Medical Brigade for Nobel Peace Prize

Pixabay
Cuban flag (file photo).
2 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African government will nominate the Cuban Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize following its assistance in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The development was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Monday night.

"In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics - or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade - for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize," said the President.

When the country experienced a rise in COVID-19 infections in April last year, 217 Cuban doctors from various disciplines arrived to aid in the fight against the virus.

The brigade was then divided into groups and deployed to regions across the country.

The President described the intervention as a "selfless" and "unwavering assistance" by the government and people of Cuba.

"True to its history, this small island nation has demonstrated solidarity with the hardest hit countries and sent more than 3 700 Cubans throughout the world to assist in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

In Africa alone, the brigade had treated more than 38 000 people by the end of November 2020.

They are currently still active in many countries, including here in South Africa.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity. Like so many people around the world, we have suffered tremendous loss and endured great sacrifices.

Our lives have changed in profound ways, and we have been forced to adapt to a new and difficult circumstance," said the President.

He hailed as heroic the "tireless" and "brave" efforts of the country's healthcare workers, scientists and all frontline workers.

"[With] the determination of each and every South African, we can finally imagine a world where the virus has been brought under control. It is up to all of us to bring that world into being," said President Ramaphosa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.