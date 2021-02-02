Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Overshadows Cyclone Eloise Impact

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite acquired this image of Tropical Cyclone Eloise at 12:50 p.m. local time in Mozambique (1050 Universal Time) on January 22, 2021. Around this time, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 65 knots (75 miles/120 kilometers per hour).

The fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe has overshadowed relief efforts for people who were affected by cyclone Eloise which displaced hundreds of people and livestock in the Manicaland province recently.

The government and civil society groups have been putting more efforts in mitigating the spread of the virus which to date has claimed more than 1000 lives of the more than 33 000 cases recorded thus far.

However, Cyclone Eloise hit the country at a time when all attention was on reducing cases of COVID-19, which tripled soon after the festive season.

More than 270,000 people have been affected by Eloise across Southern Africa, including 267,289 in Mozambique, more than 1,000 in Zimbabwe and more than 1,000 in Eswatini.

In a statement, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) called on consented efforts to support people who were affected by the cyclone while losing homes, livestock, crops in the process and many others were displaced and put in temporary evacuation camps.

The organisation's Country Director, Zvidzai Maburutse said it is imperative that as the country is focusing on fighting the coronavirus scourge, resources must also be channelled towards helping those who fell in harm's way when the storm hit.

"Due to recent flooding and mudslides, many people were temporarily displaced from their homes, losing their livelihoods, crops and livestock. Upon returning to their homes, many have been forced to share the few cramped spaces left undamaged within their homes. The storm has also destroyed irrigation schemes, granaries, kraals and chicken run for many households who depended on them for their livelihoods.

"What is especially concerning is that the cyclone has reduced access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, services that are crucial in the fight against COVID-19. The storm has also made it difficult for those affected to stay in line with preventative measures because water and sanitation," Maburutse said,

The Eloise weather system has left at least 21 people dead -11 in Mozambique, three in Zimbabwe, four in Eswatini, two in South Africa and one in Madagascar- and affected more than 270,000 people across Southern Africa

This has, according to Maburutse, affected the country's fight against covid-19 as some essentials destroyed are used in protecting individuals against the disease.

"Infrastructure has been damaged and belongings, including masks, have been destroyed in the storm. People in evacuation centres are at risk of COVID-19 due to lack of hygiene support.

"Many of those affected need soap, detergents, blankets, buckets, water treatment chemicals and mosquito nets. IRC's teams are on the ground to provide support but it is still raining. We have reached out to families affected by Cyclone Eloise with emergency items and cash. With more funding, IRC can scale up support to those most affected," he said.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, at least 349 houses in Zimbabwe are reported to have been destroyed or partially damaged by Eloise.

In Manicaland province, multiple major roads require rehabilitation following damages due to incessant rains. In the province's capital, Mutare, the main bridge was damaged, although vehicles can still pass.

In Chimanimani district, some 265 people (101 households) who are still living in displacement sites due to Cyclone Idai were temporarily evacuated.

In Chipinge,190 households were affected across 7 wards. In Buhera, two houses had their roofs blown off, while at least 172 people (47 households) have been relocated to higher ground following the spilling of the Tugwi Mukosi Dam.

In neighbouring Masvingo province, an estimated 31 homes have been destroyed in Chiredzi district, according to IOM.