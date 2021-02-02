Zimbabwe: Youths Demand Dialogue Over City Rates Hike

allAfrica
Harare skyline (file photo).
2 February 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

A local youth organization has launched a social accountability project aimed at facilitating dialogue between council and its stakeholders in the face of residential and commercial rates hike.

Conscious Development and Empowerment Trust (CODET) director, Vimbai Betere said the multi-stakeholder campaign will advocate for accountability and transparency from duty bearers.

She accused council of hiding behind Covid-19 regulations to restrict residents input into city administration.

"We are engaging to have parallel budget consultations online using WhatsApp group with at least 240 people per each ward. We have partnered with the business community to push for these conversations and online consultations, targeting all 19 Wards, not the 2 persons per ward consultation done by council.

"We have approached the office of the Deputy Mayor and they have not responded so far," she said.

The Social Accountability and Justice Campaign, brings together residents, council, civic society and businesses, in the wake of an over 300% rates hikes for both residential and commercial properties of the City.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi was however adamant that the rates hike was justified and necessitated by a rising demand for services in the city.

"There is a mismatch between demand and supply and the new project is upgrading the network from 250mm to 450 mm and that will increase the amount of water

"This hike which the City says has been necessitated by rising costs of other services has dealt a heavy blow to thousands of struggling families and small businesses in Mutare," he said.

CODET however says the hike is inconsiderate as the impacts of COVID19 induced national lockdown have been severe on most residents relying on the informal economy and small businesses stopped from operating.

The hike have caused an outcry in the entire city as landlords have replicated council's action by raising monthly rentals despite salaries for both private and public sectors remaining stagnant, said a statement released by CODET Information desk

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.