South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Rise in Northern Cape Water Levels Due to Heavy Rainfall

press release

These are the latest dam levels and status of water reservoirs in the Northern Cape according to the Department of Water and Sanitation's latest water report released as at 01 February 2021.

The iconic Vaal Dam which borders Free State and Gauteng, has risen to a storage capacity of 78.36% full with an inflow of 498m3/s and a release of 17.6 m3/s. Bloemhof Dam is at 102% of its storage capacity with a maintained outflow of 101m3/s.

The Gariep Dam is 119.7% full with a combined outflow of 2660 m3/s while the Vanderkloof Dam which borders the Free State and Northern Cape provinces is spilling at a capacity of 111.07%, with an inflow of 2660 m3/s and a combined outflow of 1794 m3/s. Due to more rains upstream, the Vaal and Orange Rivers will definitely impact water users downstream of the two river systems. The Douglas Storage Weir has peaked to a high of 136.4% yesterday and spilling at 621 m3/s.

All water users including irrigation and livestock farmers, fishing, mining and recreation activities along the Orange and Vaal River Systems are advised to stay clear of the possibly flooding rivers. All are urged to remove livestock, water pipes and other working equipment out of the water to avoid damage to property.

Communities have also been warned to be on high alert as roads, bridges, dams and water canals in some parts of the province and country are flooded and should be avoided. Swimming, crossing flooded roads on foot or motor vehicles is strongly not advisable to avoid loss of human live and property.

The Lower Orange River system records the following levels at its various gauging stations:

Flow at Katlani was 2000 m3/s

Flow at Prieska was 1661 m3/s and on the rising limb.

Flow at Upington was 1300 m3/s and on recession limb.

Flow at Blouputs was 1091 m3/s