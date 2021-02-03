Rwanda: AS Kigali Gear Up for CAF Confederation Cup Tie

With just two weeks left to play in the first leg of the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup against CS Sfaxien, AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana says he has been studying videos of the Tunisian side in a bid to spot out their weak points.

The City of Kigali side was given special permission by the Ministry of Sports to train after the government imposed a lockdown two weeks ago. The first leg will take place on February 14 while the return leg will be one week later.

"CS Sfaxien is a very organised team with quality players. I know they will be looking to put a very good performance against us in the first leg but we will be ready for the challenge" Nshimiyimana said

"Me and the team have been studying their playing style so that we can spot weaknesses that we can exploit and use to our advantage," the former Amavubi coach added.

AS Kigali has been training without some of their players including Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye, Emery Bayisenge, Eric Nsabimana, Rachid Kalisa, and Muhadjiri Hakizimana who were on national team duty at CHAN 2020 in Cameroon.

The national team returns on Wednesday, February 3rd and AS Kigali players will be given a few days off to rest and return to training on Sunday.

The last time AS Kigali got in the qualification round was in 2014 when they were eliminated by Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi of Morocco.

AS Kigali advanced to the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup, after eliminating Orapa United from Botswana and KCCA of Uganda.

CS Sfaxien has won the CAF Confederation Cup three times.